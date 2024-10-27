Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 19.92%.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

ESQ opened at $64.60 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.08.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESQ

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.