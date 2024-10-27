DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 172,779 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,779 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $247,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 130,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.4% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 12,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,842.7% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 571,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,664,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 161,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $216,901,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,619,844,658. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $216,901,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,646,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,619,844,658. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,336,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,968,704. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

