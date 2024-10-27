DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $193.05 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,689 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sempra were worth $193,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after purchasing an additional 874,133 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sempra by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,757,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,679,000 after buying an additional 289,731 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,659,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Sempra by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,636,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,528,000 after acquiring an additional 805,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sempra by 5,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,374 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.55.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

