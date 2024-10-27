Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.410-0.447 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.380-1.417 EPS.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Shares of DASTY opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.