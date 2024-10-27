Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:DARE opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $2.09. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

