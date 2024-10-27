DA Davidson Raises Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $315.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.38.

Shares of MANH opened at $275.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $186.77 and a 52-week high of $307.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 86.65%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

