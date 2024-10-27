Compass Point Raises Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $110.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $88.52 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 8,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

