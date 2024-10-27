Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $417,624.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,747.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,672.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $417,624.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,747.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBSH

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.