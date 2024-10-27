Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.
Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 16.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Commerce Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.
Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $65.86.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBSH. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.79.
About Commerce Bancshares
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
