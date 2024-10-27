Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $124.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.95 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 2.42%.
Columbia Financial Price Performance
CLBK stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $20.46.
