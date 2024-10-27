Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Enphase Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $20,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $83.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.52, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.72. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.26.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

