Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Markel Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,549.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,568.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,564.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,295.65 and a 52-week high of $1,670.24.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,643.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.