Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $166.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $140.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.81 and a 200 day moving average of $135.92. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $628.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.90 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

