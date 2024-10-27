Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

NYSE:NVS opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. Novartis AG has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

