Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,702,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,425,000 after acquiring an additional 62,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,998,000 after acquiring an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 802,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 742,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,047,000 after purchasing an additional 50,753 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $254.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.