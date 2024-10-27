Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 32,081 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total value of $251,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,186.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $389,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,401.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.69, for a total transaction of $251,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,186.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $741,655. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.28.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

