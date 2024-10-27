Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 746 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 0.9% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in FedEx by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,909 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $335.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on FedEx from $334.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.17.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $272.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.81. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

