Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 19,155 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 788.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,371,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,444,000 after buying an additional 1,217,217 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,022,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2,557.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 651,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 627,233 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 613,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.64 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

