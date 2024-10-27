Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

SPGI opened at $490.61 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.77.

Get Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.