Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 87 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,782,000 after purchasing an additional 313,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,521 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,042,000 after acquiring an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VB opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $242.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

