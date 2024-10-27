Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 89,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $12.88 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2666.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

