AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.340-5.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AptarGroup also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.22-1.30 EPS.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.91. 518,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day moving average is $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a one year low of $120.36 and a one year high of $169.85.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 1,922 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $277,594.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,616.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $209,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,672.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $7,314,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

