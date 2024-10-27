Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $17.91 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00037812 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

