American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

