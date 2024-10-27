American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.600 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.