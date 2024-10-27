American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. American Airlines Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.350-1.600 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
