Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 12,131 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,131 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,045,588,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754,036 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after buying an additional 21,468,000 shares during the period. Nepc LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,855,000 after buying an additional 1,802,367 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,902,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,726,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,603,000 after acquiring an additional 880,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGIT stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.