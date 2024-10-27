abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Stake Decreased by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 1.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SGOL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.19. 2,965,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $26.25.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

