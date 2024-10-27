abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.48. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 372,793 shares changing hands.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.