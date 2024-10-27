abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and traded as high as $4.48. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 372,793 shares changing hands.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

