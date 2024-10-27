25,107 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Bought by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 25,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,451,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after acquiring an additional 413,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $18,533,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 76,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 79,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.35%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

