1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05, Zacks reports. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

1st Source Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $57.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $65.63.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 1st Source

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.