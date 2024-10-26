Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Position Lowered by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $171,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,396. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

