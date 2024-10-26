Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UVE traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 311,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $549.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Universal Insurance has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $23.27.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,122,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,445,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,122,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,445,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,146.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,502. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 11,666.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,384,000 after purchasing an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

