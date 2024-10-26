Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 72.6% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Busey Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 29,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,054,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.33.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $74,548,375.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $554.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.21 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

