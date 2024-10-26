Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,462,000 after buying an additional 135,286 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after buying an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,603,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,597,000 after purchasing an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Teradyne by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,073,000 after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $111.75 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

