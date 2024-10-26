St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $914,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 172.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,574 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

