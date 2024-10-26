SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Update

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
OTCMKTS SRMGF remained flat at $12.43 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $12.43.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile
