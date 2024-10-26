SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 892.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 1,270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $237.72 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $130.63 and a one year high of $240.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

