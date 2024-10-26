Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3611 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

Shares of RCI opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

