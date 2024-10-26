pzETH (PZETH) Price Hits $2,917.04 on Major Exchanges

pzETH (PZETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. pzETH has a market cap of $49.20 million and approximately $678,656.69 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,917.04 or 0.04355346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pzETH has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.39 or 0.00237983 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 48,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 48,006.61458697. The last known price of pzETH is 2,900.55283086 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $693,762.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

