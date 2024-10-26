Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Update

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the September 30th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POAHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Porsche Automobil Stock Down 0.5 %

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Shares of Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.29. 591,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,645. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $5.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

