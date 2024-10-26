Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $138.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.85.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $133.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 12.10%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,431.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,418 shares of company stock worth $15,247,052 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 90,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

