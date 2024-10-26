Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 179 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8 %

PG opened at $168.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

