Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Northern Trust stock opened at $100.19 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,191,388. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Northern Trust by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

