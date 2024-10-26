Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Shares Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Max Resource Corp. (CVE:MXR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 357,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 285,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Max Resource Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$40.70 million and a PE ratio of -6.69.
Max Resource Company Profile
Max Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Colombia. The company holds interests in the Choco gold project covering 250 square kilometers; North Choco gold-copper project covering 250 square kilometers; Gachala copper project covering 164 square kilometers; Novita project covering 10,790 hectares located in Colombia; and Cesar copper silver project, which covers an area of approximately 2,000 hectares located in Colombia.
