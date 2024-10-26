Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Mandom Co. (OTCMKTS:MDOMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
Mandom Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $434.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00.
Mandom Company Profile
Mandom Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
