Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 136.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 5,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $407.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $420.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.30 and its 200 day moving average is $385.56.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

