Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $495.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

