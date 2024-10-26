Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,034,700 shares, a growth of 620.1% from the September 30th total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 990.8 days.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LKREF remained flat at $4.60 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

