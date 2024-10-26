iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,429.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 313,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEM opened at $45.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.