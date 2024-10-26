iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,029,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,843 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,107,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,006,256. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. The stock has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

