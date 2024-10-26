Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.02. 407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Hydro One Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

