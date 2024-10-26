Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.02. 407 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.
Hydro One Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.